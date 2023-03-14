One Unexpected Car In David Bowie's Collection Was This Volvo 262C
David Bowie was many things, and his song "Changes" might very well have been his own personal anthem. From Ziggy Stardust to The Blind Prophet, the man frequently transformed himself into whatever persona he desired. However, one role he did not take on was that of car collector.
Unlike many celebrities, Bowie didn't have more vehicles in his garage than players on a football team. In fact, the number of automobile-associated creations he has since gone on to inspire since his untimely death probably exceed the actual rides known to be in any sort of "collection" he may have had.
For instance, vehicle designer Takumi Yamamoto used 3D printers to build a sleek, futuristic concept car named "A Portrait of db" that reflected the "multi-faceness" of Bowie. In 1998, BWM brought in a handful of celebs, including Bowie, to create their own designer Mini Coopers, later to be used in the car's 40th "birthday" celebration. Bowie produced one wrapped in reflective mirror plating meant to "reflect yourself."
And Jaguar Australia once commissioned famous airbrush artist Daus von Roe (aka Ryan Cribbin) to paint the likeness of Bowie on the hood of an E-Type for official promotions, likely because the Jaguar E-type is one car we know Bowie loved. There is a video of him saying as much when he was forced to re-park his 1968 Series 1.5 Jag E-type ... while smoking a ciggy.
He didn't really want to be a richer man
At least one other car we know Bowie owned was a laid-back black, 1981 Volvo 262C Bertone coupe. The Volvo was ordered and delivered to Bowie's house in Switzerland on June 18, 1981. A few days later, it was registered under his name and issued the license plate VD 122 922.
Motor Trend said this particular Volvo originated in the "utilitarian 200-series model line." However, thanks to Bertone, it was classed up to fit in the same luxury segment as Lincoln and Cadillac. Upscale finishing touches included a leather interior, power accessories, air conditioning, a chopped roof, and a Volvo Hi-Fi System with Blaupunkt speakers.
A rather provincial 2.8-liter Peugeot-Renault-Volvo (P.R.V.) V6 kicked out 155hp and Bowie's was mated to a three-speed automatic. According to Hagerty, the Bertone had a top speed of just 110 miles per hour and took 11.4 seconds to get from zero to 60. Only 6,622 of this model were built between 1978 and 1981.
The Bertone had its registration and plates changed in 1985 to the "Bewlay Bros. S.A.R.L" — Bowie's record label. He continued using it whenever he visited Switzerland. It was sold to another owner in 1998, who held on to it until he sold it at the very start of 2018 through the Swiss auction house The Oldtimer Galerie Toffen, according to Jalopnik.
Hagerty reported that a Concourse condition '81 Bertone should be worth about $25,000, but because Bowie owned this one, it sold for $216,000. Someone really took Bowie's lyrics "Don't want to be a richer man" (from "Changes") to heart when they plunked down that kind of money for this Volvo.