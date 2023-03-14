One Unexpected Car In David Bowie's Collection Was This Volvo 262C

David Bowie was many things, and his song "Changes" might very well have been his own personal anthem. From Ziggy Stardust to The Blind Prophet, the man frequently transformed himself into whatever persona he desired. However, one role he did not take on was that of car collector.

Unlike many celebrities, Bowie didn't have more vehicles in his garage than players on a football team. In fact, the number of automobile-associated creations he has since gone on to inspire since his untimely death probably exceed the actual rides known to be in any sort of "collection" he may have had.

For instance, vehicle designer Takumi Yamamoto used 3D printers to build a sleek, futuristic concept car named "A Portrait of db" that reflected the "multi-faceness" of Bowie. In 1998, BWM brought in a handful of celebs, including Bowie, to create their own designer Mini Coopers, later to be used in the car's 40th "birthday" celebration. Bowie produced one wrapped in reflective mirror plating meant to "reflect yourself."

And Jaguar Australia once commissioned famous airbrush artist Daus von Roe (aka Ryan Cribbin) to paint the likeness of Bowie on the hood of an E-Type for official promotions, likely because the Jaguar E-type is one car we know Bowie loved. There is a video of him saying as much when he was forced to re-park his 1968 Series 1.5 Jag E-type ... while smoking a ciggy.