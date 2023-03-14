Apple Introduces Specialist Over Video, Making It Even Easier To Buy An iPhone From Home

US customers interested in buying a new iPhone now have access to a new live shopping experience. "Shop with a Specialist over Video" does just what it says on the box, connecting customers with Apple experts for a secure video shopping session.

The process seems pretty straightforward, as customers can connect with an expert through Apple's online store and talk through any questions they might have regarding purchase of a new iPhone. "With Shop with a Specialist over Video, our team members are excited to connect with customers and provide exceptional service as they learn about which iPhone best suits them." said Karen Rasmussen, head of Apple Retail Online, in today's announcement.

Experts are tasked to cover a wide array of topics related to the iPhone, from color and size to onboard features and carrier options. If customers are looking to dispose of older hardware, experts will even be able to walk them through the Apple Trade In process.