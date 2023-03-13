Gal Guardians: Demon Purge (Switch) Review: Way Better Than Expected

My trip through "Gal Guardians: Demon Purge" has been... odd. To begin with, the game was originally called "Grim Guardians: Demon Purge," but due to a copyright claim, the developers have had to change the name from "Grim" to "Gal." You might find it on one platform as "Grim Guardians" and another as "Gal Guardians," depending on how far through the name-changing process they are.

I went in expecting something akin to "Castlevania," but with more of an emphasis on demons rather than vampires, starring a duo of anime-styled sisters who each have their own specialties when it comes to demon hunting. Turns out only my expectations for the protagonists were accurate — because this game isn't so much like new-age "Castlevania" as it is like classic "Castlevania." It'll make sense in a minute, trust me.

Point is, my initial disappointment (which was my own fault brought on by misinterpreting the release trailer) quickly gave way to excitement, because "Gal Guardians" is flipping fantastic. It certainly has its flaws, but once I figured out what it was trying to be I found myself completely absorbed in it. I wanted to keep playing because I was having fun, and when I wasn't playing I was still thinking about playing. Maybe if I go back to this one level I'll be able to figure out how to get past that door I couldn't open before. What would've happened if I'd used this particular ability in that spot I ran past?

This game is weird, silly, a little tongue-in-cheek, occasionally cringe-inducing (though nowhere near as much as I was anticipating), and gets fairly challenging. Just keep an open mind when you start it up for the first time.