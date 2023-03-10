Tesla Announces New Model S Refresh Will Include A High-Visibility Glass Roof

According to Tesla, the new glass roof design "weighs less and lets in 5x more light with [the] same level of UV protection" as the old roof. The automaker goes on to state that the roof update also improves the car's handling by lowering its overall center of gravity.

More updates:

- Glass roof now weighs less & lets in 5x more light with same level of UV protection. This also improves handling as it helps low center of gravity - Plaid S & X come with improved brake pads with higher thermal capacity = better overall braking performance -... https://t.co/x8OohNopBp — Tesla (@Tesla) March 9, 2023

Tesla also revealed that the Plaid versions of the Model S and Model X will enjoy improved braking performance via new brake pads with a higher thermal capacity. Considering that these vehicles can blaze from 0-60 mph in as little as 1.99 seconds according to Tesla, the beefed up brakes should be a welcome addition. Highlighting the new brakes — while adding a rare bit of bling to the famously understated performance sedan and SUV — the brake calipers are receiving some bright red covers peeking out from behind the wheels.

Lastly, the EV maker finally caved in to the notion that not all drivers want the futuristic-yet-controversial yoke steering wheel. A conventional round steering wheel can now be substituted for the yoke on new cars, free of charge. Owners of older vehicles that dislike the yoke will need to have the round steering wheel retrofitted at a cost of $700.