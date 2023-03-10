Tesla Announces New Model S Refresh Will Include A High-Visibility Glass Roof
American electric vehicle manufacturer Tesla has been keeping busy this week. First, it announced price reductions ranging from 4% to 9% on its flagship Tesla Model S and Model X. Then, a much-needed exciting new paint color for the Model S/X was announced — Ultra Red. Now, we're learning that all Model S vehicles will come with a new and improved "high-visibility glass roof." Photos of the redesigned roof are scarce, but you can catch a quick glimpse of it in this recent video from the automaker.
Introducing Ultra Red paint for Model S & X pic.twitter.com/CFT1sdyIr1
— Tesla (@Tesla) March 9, 2023
Overall, it feels like the aging Model S is experiencing a mid-cycle refresh, but with Tesla being Tesla, details are being leaked piecemeal rather than a comprehensive reveal. The main driver behind the revamp is likely the integration of Tesla's latest "Hardware 4.0" Autopilot and Self-Driving computer, which requires new sensors and cameras to be fitted. That being said, the automaker seems to be taking the opportunity to sneak in some aesthetic tweaks at the same time.
More than just a new roof
According to Tesla, the new glass roof design "weighs less and lets in 5x more light with [the] same level of UV protection" as the old roof. The automaker goes on to state that the roof update also improves the car's handling by lowering its overall center of gravity.
More updates:
- Glass roof now weighs less & lets in 5x more light with same level of UV protection. This also improves handling as it helps low center of gravity
- Plaid S & X come with improved brake pads with higher thermal capacity = better overall braking performance
— Tesla (@Tesla) March 9, 2023
Tesla also revealed that the Plaid versions of the Model S and Model X will enjoy improved braking performance via new brake pads with a higher thermal capacity. Considering that these vehicles can blaze from 0-60 mph in as little as 1.99 seconds according to Tesla, the beefed up brakes should be a welcome addition. Highlighting the new brakes — while adding a rare bit of bling to the famously understated performance sedan and SUV — the brake calipers are receiving some bright red covers peeking out from behind the wheels.
Lastly, the EV maker finally caved in to the notion that not all drivers want the futuristic-yet-controversial yoke steering wheel. A conventional round steering wheel can now be substituted for the yoke on new cars, free of charge. Owners of older vehicles that dislike the yoke will need to have the round steering wheel retrofitted at a cost of $700.