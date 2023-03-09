ZimaBoard 832 Review: A Versatile But Expensive Single-Board Solution

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Single Board Servers have become increasingly popular over the years, but only a few run on an x86_64 platform. The ZimaBoard from Icewhale looks to change that and even claims to be the world's first hackable single-board server. That isn't as accurate as it may seem, as there are plenty of hackable single-board computers on the market, including the Raspberry Pi, but still — ZimaBoard is, indeed, a hackable single-board server, in any case.

These single-board computers excel at a variety of basic tasks and can be incredibly beneficial. With boards like the Raspberry Pi being incredibly hard to find at MSRP, there is a major gap in the market that needs to be filled. lcewhale includes certain ports and components that help it differentiate the ZimaBoard from the likes of the Raspberry Pi — but starting at $139.99, does it do enough to separate itself from other single-board computing solutions that start as low as $35? I spent some time with the Zimaboard 832, provided by Icewhale for the purpose of this review, to figure out that exact question and the results are a bit of a mixed bag.