Discord Chatbots Clyde, AutoMod Get The Open AI Treatment

In big news for users of the group chat platform Discord, several of the service's ubiquitous apps, automated programs that can receive chats and respond to user requests, will be developed into Open AI-style chatbots capable of responding to phrases in ordinary speech and generating lifelike conversation.

AI is an essential topic for Discord. According to Anjney Midha, Discord's VP of Platform Ecosystem, more than 10 percent of new Discord users join the service specifically to interact with AI. Midha claims that AI art generator Midjourney has the largest and most active server on Discord, boasting over 13 million active users. SlashGear recently rated Midjourney as one of the most popular AI art generators.

The next step for Discord appears to be integrating chatbots into the social flow of the platform. Midha identifies a simple reason for AI's success on Discord: "on Discord you can enjoy AI with friends." While other tools like DALL-E operate as simple search engines, remixing databases of art (legally or otherwise), Discord implementing generative AI has the potential to open up new avenues for play and creative collaboration.