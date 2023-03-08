Starfield Release Date Finally Confirmed

Bethesda has finally revealed the release window for "Starfield," with further delay in tow. The Microsoft-owned studio has announced that its highly anticipated game will hit shelves on September 6, 2023. Bethesda has also dropped a new trailer to mark the reveal, offering yet another brief look at its immersive space-faring setup. The game's director Todd Howard says "Starfield" is large, and the upcoming title provides a unique experience interspersed with signature Bethesda elements.

Meanwhile, if you want to dig deep into "Starfield"'s space action, you can check out the 15-minute-long gameplay footage that Bethesda released last year. A cosmic RPG using similar gameplay to Bethesda's "Elder Scrolls" and "Fallout" series, "Starfield" will have players exploring the vast expanse of space as the last remnants of a colonizer group. The game will be released exclusively on Xbox Series X|S and PC later this year. "Starfield" has been in development for several years, and it was initially announced to arrive in November last year but was pushed to the first half of 2023.