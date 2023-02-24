Nintendo Is Officially Skipping E3 2023

Nintendo will be skipping the E3 games showcase later this year, giving more strength to rumors that the Big Three of gaming will be a no-show at the event. In an official statement shared with IGN, the Japanese company vaguely reasoned "this year's E3 show didn't fit into our plans." E3 will be an in-person event this year and kicks off on June 13 in the famed Los Angeles Convention Center. The 2023 edition of E3 had been treading in uncertain waters for a while, following a cancelation in 2020, an all-digital return in 2021, and another cancelation in 2022.

While the likes of Ubisoft will have a booth at this year's E3 games fest, Sony and Microsoft haven't confirmed their respective plans yet. Interestingly, Microsoft confirmed plans for a summer games showcase at its Developer Direct event in January this year. As for Sony, Game journalist Jeff Grub recently claimed on his podcast that the PlayStation maker is saving its juicy announcements for a major showcase event that will happen before E3 2023 kicks off.