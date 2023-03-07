The Apple Watch Still Doesn't Have Dark Mode, But Here's How To Set Up The Next Best Thing

Apple Watch has revolutionized the lives of users around the world. Just as smartphones evolved from devices that make calls to devices that do absolutely everything (there is, almost invariably, an app for that), simply telling the time is the most rudimentary of features Apple Watch offers. From Taptic Time to location sharing and monitoring your health, Apple Watch is chock-full of functions. It doesn't, however, have a setting that popular websites and older laptops all seem to have incorporated some time ago: Dark mode.

Instead of a proper dark mode, it's possible to emulate the effect using Apple's Shortcuts app to switch between Apple Watch faces. Here's a quick step-by-step guide to doing it. You'll need an iPhone with the Shortcuts app installed and your choice of light- and dark-appropriate faces for your Apple Watch.

Your first port of call, if you don't already have both a light and dark face for your Apple Watch, is to add them. Doing so is as simple as holding your finger on the Apple Watch face and navigating to the right. Using the Digital Crown, you can scroll through the options and add your favorite low-light and bright-light watch face to your rotation of faces using the Digital Crown (one of each is needed). Note the name of the two watch faces you've chosen, as you'll need them later, 9to5 Mac explains.