The Futuristic Aston Martin Vanquish We Can't Wait To See

As the wild Valkyrie hypercar is finally being delivered to customers, it's time for Aston Martin to turn its attention to two other mid-engined supercars. These are the Valhalla — which briefly appeared in "No Time To Die" and is due later in 2023 — and the new Vanquish.

It's been four years since the car was first revealed at the 2019 Geneva Motor Show. Then called the Vanquish Vision Concept, the show car didn't have a functioning interior, but Aston Martin told AutoExpress it was 85 percent complete and would enter production in 2022.

The pandemic, of course, slowed that trajectory, and no doubt the Valkyrie's extended gestation period also played a part in delaying the Vanquish. But hopefully, Aston's plan to take on Ferrari, McLaren, and Lamborghini with its first mass-produced, mid-engined supercar will soon get back on track.

Although little has been said about the Vanquish since its 2019 debut, the Aston Martin website still invites potential customers to register their interest.