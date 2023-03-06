Nothing Ear 2 Reveal Date Set For Late March

Nothing — the technology company founded by former OnePlus co-founder Carl Pei — has been making waves since its inception in 2020. It has been praised for its eye-catching design and its focus on getting the basics right. While most people expected Nothing's first product to be a smartphone, in 2021, the company surprised everyone by launching the Nothing Ear (1), a wireless pair of wireless earbuds.

Unlike most other products in its category, the Nothing Ear (1) left a mark on consumers because of its unique look. The key design aspect of the Nothing Ear (1) was its transparent design that allowed consumers to see the neatly-packed internal components of the device. The transparent design was also a marketing tactic to showcase Nothing's engineering prowess. The Nothing Ear (1) was well-received by consumers and generally earned positive reviews. In 2022, Nothing launched its first smartphone — the Nothing Phone (1) — which followed the same design philosophy as Ear (1) — and featured a transparent rear panel. In addition, the phone also featured a series of LEDs at the rear in a setup known as the Glyph interface.

In 2023, nearly two years after Ear (1)'s announcement, it seems Nothing has confirmed the launch of its successor — the Nothing Ear (2). The new earbuds will be officially announced on March 22, 2023, the company confirmed via posts on their social media channels. The confirmation comes days after Nothing shared a cryptic teaser on its social media channels, which we now know was in connection with the Nothing Ear (2).