Today's Wordle Answer #623 - March 4, 2023 Solution And Hints

If you're still uncertain, the answer to today's Wordle puzzle (#623 – March 4, 2023) is trend. You're most likely familiar with the word in the contexts of social media and fashion, but "trend" also describes the bending or drifting of a geographical feature towards a certain direction, so you could say a river or a rift is "trending" upward. Merriam-Webster traces the origin of the word back to Old English "trendan," meaning to turn or revolve, similar to the Middle High German word "trendel," which meant disk or spinning top, the same word from which "trundle" is derived.

We solved the mystery in three tries today, all thanks to a lucky first guess. Our starting word, roate, is the expert-recommended starting word from our guide to strategic Wordle guesses, and it paid off — there were only 44 possible guesses left after it. Our next guess, "tired," whittled that down to just one word, and we stuck the landing on the third guess, which makes today the third day in a row that we've had a three-try win. We hope you get the same bragging rights, or even better, and if you're feeling up to it, here are more games like Wordle you can try. Since we're on the topic of trends, here's what all the ruckus about ChatGPT is about, and Elon Musk's hot take on AI.