Phiaton BonoBuds Lite Review: A Solid Investment For Casual Audiophiles

Having decent audio equipment will make or break a listening experience — whether it's a phone conversation, a conference call, gaming, a podcast, or music. However, that doesn't necessarily mean you need to shell out astronomical amounts of cash for top-shelf audio tech to have satisfactory gear — in fact, there's no shortage of mid-level products that produce surprisingly lux sound for you to choose from.

One brand in this scene is Phiaton Corporation. Phiaton's specialty is affordable earbuds and headsets with high-end audio capability. Here we have Phaiton's BonoBuds Lite earbuds, the newest member of its "True Wireless" BonoBuds series. The price point alone commands some attention for the BonoBuds, but Phiaton's product also claims to utilize cutting-edge noise reduction technology powered by IntelliGo. According to Phiaton, BonoBuds Lite are perfect beginner-level earbuds with simple app integration and voice-powered assistance options.

While Phiaton didn't quite make our most recent list of best earbuds you can buy, could this pair be worth the cash? The BonoBuds join an already-cramped market of all-purpose, personal-use earbuds — so what makes these buds worth the dough above all of the others?

Phaiton provided a pair of BonoBuds and BonoBuds Lite for the purpose of this review. This review focuses on Bonobuds Lite, which are the newer model of BonoBuds. Photos in this review show both BonoBuds and BonoBuds Lite. BonoBuds are shown in blue, while BonoBuds Lite appear in white — aside from the color, both models look effectively the same and function only marginally different from one another — and not always in the way you'd expect.