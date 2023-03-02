This Rugged Volkswagen Made Out Of Scraps Looks Ready To Conquer Any Off-Road Challenge

It's clear that electric vehicles are picking up speed in the passenger vehicle market, and they generally have a lot to offer. Between the excellent acceleration, driver aids, and the impressive tech stuffed into them, electric vehicles offer a compelling experience for most drivers. What we haven't seen much of is commercially available electric off-roaders.

Just as with regular road-going vehicles, off-road EVs are an interesting prospect thanks to how electric motors can send power to the wheels. Instead of a complicated set of transfer cases, driveshafts, locking differentials, and low-range gearboxes, a two-, three-, or four-motor EV can regulate the amount of power put down at each individual wheel as if by magic. Of course, it's not magic, and the success of an off-road EV will depend entirely on the electronically-regulated four-wheel-drive system. These four-wheel-drive systems are perfectly exemplified in vehicles like the GMC Hummer EV, Rivian R1T, and Rivian R1S, all of which perform admirably over rough terrain.

While off-road-oriented EVs are not particularly common, AWD EVs — designed more for wet-weather driving than hardcore off-roading — are practically a dime a dozen, with basically all EV manufacturers offering some AWD variant. Volkswagen is one such manufacturer, and in September 2022, it revealed a project that used the scraps of an ID.4 GTX 4MOTION test vehicle to build an impressive off-roader.