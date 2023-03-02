5 Cars Owned By Adam Carolla That Prove He Has Great Taste

Adam Carolla is an avid car collector. Unlike some celebrity car owners, his collection is geared toward the racing end of the spectrum.

While he certainly owns a number of classic street drivers (for instance, an impressive range of Lamborghinis), his focus is actually placed in track vehicles. Specifically, Carolla loves collecting Paul Newman racers. The comedian and actor has lost count of the number of Newman Racing cars he owns, and his garage is laid out in an impressive collection of cars, gear, and memorabilia.

Carolla might be most famous for his productions of "Loveline", a radio show co-hosted with Dr. Drew Pinsky, and "The Man Show," alongside Jimmy Kimmel. While "The Man Show" in particular was a somewhat raunchy comedy production, it also highlighted some interesting political themes in America. Notably, in its first ever episode, Carolla and Kimmel set up a booth to ask for signatures to "end women's suffrage," with an alarmingly high rate of agreement among those filmed (presumably confusing suffering with the right to vote).

More recently, Carolla has been recording "The Adam Carolla Show," a podcast that enjoys a huge audience. In 2020, his show drew a record-breaking 1.1 million live views. All this success has allowed Carolla to invest in his passion for racing. Indeed, not only does he collect historic racecars, he drives them on the track as well, and has won a few races of his own.