This Bizarre Tech Lets You Kiss Someone From Miles Away

Long-distance relationships aren't easy, but a Chinese student aims to partially address the absence of intimacy between distant partners with the use of technology. The result is a rather creepy-looking device that has eerily human-looking silicone lips and can send virtual kisses to your partner. The remote kissing device is currently being sold on the Chinese e-commerce platform Taobao for the equivalent of $38 per unit.

The device, which works by simply plugging into a phone and also via Bluetooth, not only transfers the sensation of a kiss through the mechanical movement of the fake lips — it also measures the temperature and length of the kiss, and then transmits the same to the person on the other end with the same device plugged into to their phone. The app even records the sloppy sound of kissing on silicone lips, because that's apparently important for relaying the "feels," too.

This isn't the first device of its kind, however. Back in 2016, an Indiegogo crowdfunding campaign was launched for a "long-distance kissing device" called Kissenger. The handheld device plugged into a phone's charging port, while an oval skin-color surface at the front recorded and relayed the sensation of a smooch virtually. Marketed as the world's first mobile kiss messenger, Kissenger, unfortunately, failed to gather adequate funding and couldn't enter production.