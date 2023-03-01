Elon Musk's Tesla Master Plan 3 Is An Audacious Vision For A Green Earth

The next step of the Master Plan is to switch entirely to electric vehicles, something Tesla has at least some expertise in. Currently, all auto manufacturers make about 8 million electric cars per year. To go according to plan, that needs to be expanded to 84 million vehicles per year.

Through a $7 trillion manufacturing investment, Tesla hopes it can reach a global fleet of 40 million Model S and Xs, 380 million Model Ys and 3s, 20 million Tesla Semis, 300 million Cybertrucks and a yet-to-be-revealed model, and a staggering 700 million of another Tesla that hasn't been announced yet. Elon also noted during the presentation that he does not think hydrogen will be useful for transportation applications and that not driving an EV in the future will be akin to still using a horse for transport.

If that wasn't lofty enough, the Master Plan also includes a roadmap to replace furnaces and other sources of heat with heat pumps in every single building. For the fourth step, Tesla hopes it can electrify high-temperature heat delivery in manufacturing processes and move to hydrogen where able. Lastly, the plan is to be able to sustainably fuel all aircraft and boats, even heavy-lift aircraft, tankers, and container ships. This is, of course, all significantly easier said than done. It's 2023 now, and Tesla has 27 years to get to fully sustainable energy. The clock's ticking.