This Canceled NASA Rocket Would Have Made The Saturn V Look Like A Firecracker

The Saturn V rocket used by NASA to launch Americans to the Moon in the 1960s and 1970s remained the most powerful rocket ever successfully launched all the way up until 2022, when the Space Launch System (SLS) sent an Orion spacecraft soaring around the moon for the Artemis I mission back in November. For decades, the iconic Saturn V was a symbol of ingenuity, ambition, and national pride. But before it made its debut on the launch pad in 1966, NASA had something entirely different on the drawing board — something bigger.

That was the Nova. While the Saturn V produced 7.5 million pounds of launch thrust (the current SLS generates 8.8 million), the Nova would have taken off with an astounding 12 million pounds of thrust, according to Astronomy Magazine. NASA records note that "Nova was the name used by NASA during 1959-62 to describe a very large booster in the range of 44-88 million newtons (10-20 million pounds of thrust). The rocket never advanced beyond the conceptual stage, as was also true of the Saturn C-2 and C-3."

Such a gigantic rocket would have had some technical obstacles to overcome, not to mention the fact that, because rockets are essentially controlled bombs, if something went wrong, it could potentially wreck the launch pad at Cape Kennedy, PBS reported. Even so, there was a period of time where the Nova rocket seemed a certainty.