This Ultra-Rare Scout Came With One Of The Most Unbelievable Interiors You'll Ever See

The decade of the 1970s brought some incredible examples of pop culture, like "Star Wars" (1977) and "The Godfather" (1972), Apple computers (1976), disco music, and Space Invaders (1978). It also brought us some really horrible things, like a literal minefield of lousy television, eye-searing plaid suits, Three Mile Island (1979), disco music (yes, it can be both), and acres upon acres of shag carpeting.

International Harvester (IH), best known for its tractors and fleet vehicles, started making the Scout II in 1971. Between 1971 and 1980, it came with several different engine options (196ci I-4, 232ci I-6, 258ci I-6, 304ci V-8, Nissan I-6 diesel, SD-33T Nissan turbodiesel) mated to either a Chrysler TorqueFlite A727 three-speed automatic, or 4-speed manual transmission.

In the latter half of that decade, IH began kicking out a veritable cornucopia of "special edition" Scout II models; including four different red, white, and blue behemoths that celebrated the country's bicentennial and the U.S. Olympic Ski Team. So when the Harvester crew teamed up with the Midas Van Conversion Company of Elkhart, Indiana, in 1977 to create a unique Scout II — no one was surprised by the result. This particular Scout II featured all the things you'd find inside wild and crazy "Shag Wagons," also very popular at the time.

But what really sets this Scout apart from other editions is the interior.