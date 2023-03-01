The Most Incredible Features Of Jamie Foxx's Million Dollar Studio On Wheels

Jamie Foxx is a multifaceted entertainer whose career has seen stints in stand-up comedy, music, television, and film. The actor and singer has appeared in many productions, showcasing a vast range. He took on the powerfully moving, titular role in "Django Unchained" and brought Ray Charles to life in 2004's "Ray." He's appeared in the Spider-Man franchise, "Collateral," the film adaptation of "Miami Vice," and "Jarhead."

Jamie Foxx is also a Grammy-winning singer with multiple highly acclaimed albums. More recently, Foxx has been on the road filming a talk show sponsored by Grey Goose called "Off Script." The show offers insight into the lives and personalities of some of Hollywood's most iconic players. Functionally, the program extends a fascination that Foxx has always held to a larger audience. "I've been having people at my house and on my radio show for years, like Jay-Z, Quincy Jones, and Puff... I come at it from the perspective of being a fan; it gives me an opportunity to learn something from them, but also helps people understand them better," he told Men's Journal in 2018.

Not only is the show a work of great entertainment, but the studio that Foxx uses to film each episode is also truly a work of art. He wanted to speak with some of the biggest names in the business, but these people often balance fully packed schedules. His solution is genuinely one-of-a-kind.