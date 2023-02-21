David Gilmour's Antique Houseboat Turned Recording Studio Is Pretty Incredible

In 1986, David Gilmour bought a houseboat that he couldn't stop looking at. While cruising around Tagg's Island, London, he continued to pass by the moored antique houseboat. He first caught sight of the top deck and roof and even stopped to peek at the vintage floater. Later, he saw the boat featured in a magazine and decided on the spot that he had to buy it.

Initially, The Astoria would have served as a holiday home for the Pink Floyd co-frontman. However, he quickly had an about-face and devised a plan to utilize the picturesque scenery and unique 'landscape' only a houseboat could provide. The Astoria was transformed into a floating recording studio, and its influence can be seen and, more importantly, heard in the recordings that Pink Floyd would put out afterward.

The houseboat is a fabulous example of vintage houseboat culture — something alive and well in the U.K. — and Gilmour's repurposing of the vessel has breathed new life and intrigue into a true icon of British entertainment history.