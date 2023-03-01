T-Mobile 5G Is About To Get Even Faster, But You'll Need This Phone First

T-Mobile announced on March 1, 2023, that it had successfully aggregated four mid-band channels on its 5G network. T-Mobile also noted improvements with its VoNR service.

Both data and voice calling services will now operate on the 5G band for T-Mobile customers in select markets — and with certain phone models. T-Mobile's VoNR is available in Cincinnati, New Orleans, New York, Portland, Salt Lake City, and Seattle, and the company notes that it "will expand this technology to additional cities covering more than 100 million people in the coming months."

5G phones are making significant waves in the marketplace these days, but 5G mobile connectivity isn't necessarily essential just yet. Mobile carriers across the United States are investing heavily in this upgrade, however, meaning 5G will eventually just become a part of everyday mobile life. The service enhancement will bring better speeds to everyday devices and allow for an even greater volume of connectivity through IoT-enabled appliances and technologies. Simply put, 5G will add potency to the average user's connectivity, while enabling a more efficient lifestyle overall.

T-Mobile's President of Technology Neville Ray announced in the company's press release that T-Mobile is "working with industry leaders around the globe to move the 5G ecosystem forward for the benefit of wireless customers everywhere." But these new breakthroughs aren't available to everyone just yet.