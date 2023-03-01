T-Mobile 5G Is About To Get Even Faster, But You'll Need This Phone First
T-Mobile announced on March 1, 2023, that it had successfully aggregated four mid-band channels on its 5G network. T-Mobile also noted improvements with its VoNR service.
Both data and voice calling services will now operate on the 5G band for T-Mobile customers in select markets — and with certain phone models. T-Mobile's VoNR is available in Cincinnati, New Orleans, New York, Portland, Salt Lake City, and Seattle, and the company notes that it "will expand this technology to additional cities covering more than 100 million people in the coming months."
5G phones are making significant waves in the marketplace these days, but 5G mobile connectivity isn't necessarily essential just yet. Mobile carriers across the United States are investing heavily in this upgrade, however, meaning 5G will eventually just become a part of everyday mobile life. The service enhancement will bring better speeds to everyday devices and allow for an even greater volume of connectivity through IoT-enabled appliances and technologies. Simply put, 5G will add potency to the average user's connectivity, while enabling a more efficient lifestyle overall.
T-Mobile's President of Technology Neville Ray announced in the company's press release that T-Mobile is "working with industry leaders around the globe to move the 5G ecosystem forward for the benefit of wireless customers everywhere." But these new breakthroughs aren't available to everyone just yet.
The Samsung Galaxy S23 is the pilot for T-Mobile's latest efforts
While this is exciting news for phone users across the country, it's only available to owners of a selected device thus far. Samsung Galaxy S23 owners are in luck, because T-Mobile has unveiled this standalone 5G (5G SA) is only for owners of this particular device. Although, T-Mobile notes that the S23 will be the first platform to gain access to this new network capability, it will be rolled out en masse to other devices shortly after it makes its debut.
T-Mobile notes that "5G SA is the future of wireless, delivering a whole new level of performance." This rollout is the first in a long line of massive upgrades to the T-Mobile infrastructure and network that expands around the country. T-Mobile is the largest carrier (noting themselves as an "Un-carrier") of 5G services in the U.S., with the network covering 325 million people, according to the company's press release.
As well, another development noted here is the continued expansion of the 5G Ultra Capacity service, which is targeting a reach of 300 million people by the end of the year. Samsung owners will get a first glimpse of this new speed and latency-reducing service, but others surely won't be far behind.