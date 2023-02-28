Meta AR Glasses And Companion Neural Interface Watch Details Leak With Roadmap

VR headsets are old news at this point, and that's perhaps why Meta is pushing ahead with plans to release a more capable pair of smart glasses in 2025, at least according to a roadmap viewed and detailed by The Verge. Based on the details shared, this product will be joined by a "neural interface" smartwatch that serves as a companion input device for the glasses, perhaps paving the way for a future in which having a smartphone is no longer necessary. The smart glasses are described as an augmented reality device that may complement one's day-to-day activities.

Of note, Meta has already released a pair of smart glasses — assuming your definition of "smart glasses" is very broad. The 2021 Meta smart glasses feature a camera and open-ear audio alongside limited voice control. That's not quite what people imagine when it comes to smart glasses, however, and that's where the third-generation model will reportedly come in. According to The Verge, the model slated for release in 2025 will include a viewfinder through which the user will get access to some smart features, including real-time language translation and the ability to read incoming texts. That functionality will still be limited compared to the model reportedly scheduled for 2027, however.