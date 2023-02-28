Scientists May Have Figured Out How To Find Wormholes (If They Exist)

Featured prominently in books like "The Forever War," games like "Portal," and films like "Interstellar," wormholes have got to be the most popular natural phenomenon in sci-fi, and we don't even know yet if they truly do exist in nature. That, however, could be about to change. In a paper published in the scientific journal "Physical Review D," scientists from China came up with a clever framework for detecting wormholes that may be hiding in deep space.

As a refresher, a wormhole is a theoretical shortcut between two distant points in spacetime, making them adjacent. If one were to imagine a wormhole connecting, say, Los Angeles and New York, it wouldn't be a tunnel in the Earth. From a traveler's standpoint, wormholes would work more like a teleportation device, allowing someone to step off the Santa Monica Pier and find themselves in the middle of Times Square. Of course, there are some oversimplifications here, but it gets the point across.

Because wormholes still remain purely theoretical objects, the paper's authors had to make some assumptions and simplifications of their own. They built a mathematical model for how a wormhole might be expected to behave, and then they ran the numbers on how existing celestial objects like stars, galaxies, and black holes might then interact with a wormhole. What they found was that existing techniques for making astronomical observations could be used to hunt for wormholes. But be warned, things are about to get even more warped.