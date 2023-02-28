The Google Pixel Watch Finally Has Fall-Detection After New Update

Google's latest update to the Pixel Watch has added a potentially life-saving feature. The watch will now detect when you've been injured and/or taken a bad fall, and proceed to get you the help you need.

The Pixel watch itself was launched late last year, and marks Google's first foray into a crowded and competitive smartwatch market. While it has received praise for its vibrant display, fast charging, and easy-to-use UI it does have a few downsides. Its price and limited battery life being two major sticking points. The watch was pretty complete at launch, so you couldn't really accuse it of being rushed out or half-baked. But not all of its promised features were present, with some scheduled for release via software updates later down the line.

The tech giant has already added a bunch of safety features to its Pixel phones, including car crash detection and emergency broadcast alerts. The Pixel Watch already has an "Emergency SOS" feature that can be activated by pressing the crown five times. This will call the emergency services by default, though you can set it to call an emergency contact instead. But what if you're injured and incapable of pressing the watch's crown? Google's latest Pixel Watch feature accounts for that.