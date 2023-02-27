OnePlus Showcases Its Wild Cryogenic-Cooled Concept Phone

OnePlus is trying to redefine the thermal cooling hardware that can be crammed inside a phone, and what better analog to achieve it than gaming PCs? The result of that endeavor is the OnePlus 11 Concept, a special version of the company's latest budget flagship, which stands out courtesy of eye-catching blue lines running across the rear panel. However, these cool blue lines aren't merely aesthetic additions, as they literally keep the phone cool. In OnePlus terminology, you are looking at a novel cooling system called Active CryoFlux. The custom thermal management array created by OnePlus engineers comprises a pair of piezoelectric micropumps linked to metallic pipelines.

These pipes, which serve the purpose of heat dissipation, are, in turn, placed between two diaphragms. Piezoelectric material produces electricity when pressure is applied. Inside the OnePlus 11 Concept, the piezoelectric micropump provides the electrical juice to move what OnePlus calls "icy cryogenic liquid" through those blue veins. The veins and the halo rings around the camera island light up when the cooling system kicks into action. The system is designed to start when the device reaches a specific temperature, but users can manually enable it using a custom "Engineer Mode."