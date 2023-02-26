The 16 Rarest SNES Games (And How Much They're Worth In 2023)

Nintendo has always been a company that is willing to experiment. Whether it's creating consoles with strange controllers or innovating with new technology such as touch screens and motion controls, the Japanese corporation never stands still or comes out with a system that is like what came before. You just have to look at the likes of the Switch and Wii for good examples of that philosophy. But, Nintendo's penchant for constantly pushing forward first became clear back in 1991 when it released the SNES.

Known as the Super Famicom in Japan, this 16-bit console was the successor to the NES and was home to dozens of hugely popular games. Hit titles like "Super Mario World," "The Legend of Zelda: A Link to the Past," and "Donkey Kong Country" all sold millions of copies and have gone down in gaming history as important and influential releases. Yet, that wasn't the case for every single SNES game — and if you happen to have any of these rare cartridges in your possession, then you might well be sitting on a small fortune without realizing it.