The Story Behind Walt Disney's Last Ride: A 1965 Mercedes 230SL

A better name for Walt Disney might be World Wide Walt. The man's name is known around the planet for his legacy — the likes of which very few can compare. Disney is the man behind some of the most iconic cartoon characters and animated films ever created and the mastermind who conceptualized and built the magical Disney theme parks, visited by billions of people across multiple generations.

Today, The Walt Disney Company is one of the biggest mass media juggernauts on the planet, owning everything from ESPN, Hulu, and ABC to Marvel Studios and Lucasfilm. It is the quintessential definition of an entertainment empire.

Walter Elias Disney was born in Chicago, Illinois, on December 5, 1901, but his family moved to Marceline, Missouri, while he was a baby. It's here where his midwestern values were forged. To the public, Disney came across as a gentle, good-natured figure, likeable by everyone of all ages. Behind the scenes, however, he was a driven entrepreneur who smoked, drank, and according to some, held darker beliefs and values that belied those midwestern charms.

Despite his imperfections, he was very frugal when lavishing himself with the spoils of success. Instead, he was constantly reinvesting money back into his company to drive it forward. So, when he did buy a Mercedes-Benz 230SL in 1964 — his last car — it came as quite a shock. And, like most other things associated with man, it comes with a good story.