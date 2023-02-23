New Forza 5 Expansion Brings Exciting Rally-Style Racing To Players

Forza Horizon 5 is one of the most expansive racing games currently on Xbox. It offers hundreds of cars to thrash around the game world a fictionalized form of Mexico. In addition to driving to your heart's content, you can customize and modify cars to your liking, race against your friends or a computer-controlled racer, and tons more thanks to the game's expansive story, free play, and multiplayer modes. In the way of downloadable content, there are several extra cars to enjoy and a Hot Wheels expansion that allows players to drive around outlandish Hot Wheels cars on the brand's iconic orange track.

The game's race modes while varied, don't offer much in the way of organized purpose-built rally stages in the way of the Dirt series or the World Rally Car Championship, or Dakar Rally in the real world. Playground Games, the developer of Forza Horizon 5 is going to change that with the new Rally Adventure add-on.