New Forza 5 Expansion Brings Exciting Rally-Style Racing To Players
Forza Horizon 5 is one of the most expansive racing games currently on Xbox. It offers hundreds of cars to thrash around the game world a fictionalized form of Mexico. In addition to driving to your heart's content, you can customize and modify cars to your liking, race against your friends or a computer-controlled racer, and tons more thanks to the game's expansive story, free play, and multiplayer modes. In the way of downloadable content, there are several extra cars to enjoy and a Hot Wheels expansion that allows players to drive around outlandish Hot Wheels cars on the brand's iconic orange track.
The game's race modes while varied, don't offer much in the way of organized purpose-built rally stages in the way of the Dirt series or the World Rally Car Championship, or Dakar Rally in the real world. Playground Games, the developer of Forza Horizon 5 is going to change that with the new Rally Adventure add-on.
Dune jumping fun
Today, Xbox announced via a live stream the newest Forza Horizon 5 expansion.
The expansion adds a new area by the name of Sierra Nueva where players are free to join one of three new rally teams. The new rally modes include call-outs from a codriver just like actual rally racing. In addition to all of the jumping fun, the expansion comes with new cars that include the 2022 Ford F-150 Lightning, a 1973 Hoonigan Volkswagen Beetle, and the 2001 Ford racing #4 Focus RS. With the expansion, new objects in the game's EventLab feature allow players to design their own rally events. Plus, a new punk-centric radio station has been added to the in-car soundtrack by the name of Epitaph Radio.
The expansion launches March 29th and is part of the Forza Horizon 5 Premium Add-On Bundle, the Platinum Edition of the game, the Expansion Bundle, or you can play the standalone version for $19.99.