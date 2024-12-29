The Fascinating History Behind President Jimmy Carter's Limousine

Jimmy Carter has died at the age of 98. The former president entered hospice care in February of 2023 after opting out of further medical treatment. Carter served as President of the United States between 1977 and 1981 — beating Gerald Ford and subsequently losing to Ronald Regan. While Carter's time in the Oval Office is not looked upon fondly by some, his humble beginnings, charity work, and down-to-earth persona endeared him to many.

While Carter was most famous for running the world's most affluent country, he was almost as renowned for his background as a peanut farmer. He also served as Governor of Georgia, his home state, and wasn't well known before he secured the Democratic nomination in 1976. Following his time in office, Carter focused on humanitarian and charity work, advocating for peace and advancing human rights globally through his foundation, The Carter Center. He also took on a leading role in the charity Habitat for Humanity, a non-profit that uses volunteer labor to build and refurbish houses for those in need.

Presidents need to travel and can't exactly hop on public transport. Long trips used to be handled by rail but are now the job of one of the world's most famous planes — Air Force One. For shorter trips, a limo tends to be the vehicle of choice. During his term, Carter was driven around in what is now an icon of 1970s American motoring.

