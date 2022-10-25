The Most Incredible Features Of The Only Presidential Railcar

Back before the President of the United States could climb aboard and fly the friendly skies in Air Force One, there was the Ferdinand Magellan presidential railcar, also known as U.S. Car Number 1.

The story of the only private coach railroad car built for presidential use began not long after the U.S. entered World War II in December of 1941. Secret Service agent Mike Reilly and Stephen Early, White House Press Secretary, advised President Franklin D. Roosevelt that an armored vehicle was needed to better protect and facilitate his travels around the country during a war. Roosevelt initially balked at the idea, but when informed that it would also be used to protect future presidents, he gave his approval.

The Pullman Company originally built the Ferdinand Magellan in 1928 as one of six other luxury railcars named after famous explorers. Once authorized, Pullman went to work retrofitting the 84-foot-long, 15-foot-high, and 10-foot-wide train car (via National Park Service).

The 80-ton (160,000 pounds) car originally came with six rooms, but two were consolidated to make the presidential suite (via Culture Trip). Additionally, there were two guest rooms, a dining room/conference room, and the observation lounge at the back of the car. The lounge was created by removing one of the original staterooms. Each room had a telephone, and the entire car was "air-conditioned" by blocks of ice with fans blowing the cold air around the compartments. Pullman even customized the president's bathroom with a cigar holder because Roosevelt liked to light up a stogey while cleaning up.