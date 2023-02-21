These New Beats Fit Pro Colors For 2023 Are Its Boldest Finishes Yet

Beats is adding three new finishes to its Beats Fit Pro, the active noise cancelling earbuds that feature a silicone fin to better ensure they stay in the ear. Coral Pink, Volt Yellow, and Tidal Blue will join the line-up later this week.

Beats

It's not Beats' first color expansion. The earbuds launched in late 2021 with a choice of four finishes — Black, White, Sage Gray, and Stone Purple — but a collaboration with influencer Kim Kardashian in mid-2022 added three more to the range. Rather than bolder hues, however, the Beats x Kim models were intended to better match skin tones.

Chris Davies/SlashGear

Of the three new colors, the Volt Yellow are definitely most likely to stand out, with an almost neon finish to both the case and the earbuds. Tidal Blue feels a little more mature, a pleasingly rich blue reminiscent of some of Apple's iPhone finishes over the past few years. Finally, Coral Pink seems likely to be the most controversial, love-it-or-hate-it color.