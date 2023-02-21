These New Beats Fit Pro Colors For 2023 Are Its Boldest Finishes Yet
Beats is adding three new finishes to its Beats Fit Pro, the active noise cancelling earbuds that feature a silicone fin to better ensure they stay in the ear. Coral Pink, Volt Yellow, and Tidal Blue will join the line-up later this week.
It's not Beats' first color expansion. The earbuds launched in late 2021 with a choice of four finishes — Black, White, Sage Gray, and Stone Purple — but a collaboration with influencer Kim Kardashian in mid-2022 added three more to the range. Rather than bolder hues, however, the Beats x Kim models were intended to better match skin tones.
Of the three new colors, the Volt Yellow are definitely most likely to stand out, with an almost neon finish to both the case and the earbuds. Tidal Blue feels a little more mature, a pleasingly rich blue reminiscent of some of Apple's iPhone finishes over the past few years. Finally, Coral Pink seems likely to be the most controversial, love-it-or-hate-it color.
New look, same features
Functionally, these are the same Beats Fit Pro buds that we've seen before. That means an IPX-4 rating for sweat and water resistance, along with Active Noise Cancellation, a Transparency mode for hearing some ambient sound still, Spatial Audio support, and all of the easy pairing that we've seen in Apple's AirPods range from the Apple H1 chip. Unlike AirPods, though, Beats Fit Pro are designed to work just as smoothly with Android devices.
While they'll pair as regular Bluetooth headphones, a free app provides similar one-touch pairing, customization of the multi-function button on the side of each bud, and Beats' automated Fit Test. Either way, there's up to six hours of listening time with Active Noise Cancellation turned on, plus 18 hours more from the charging case. Beats' Fast Fuel system means a five minute top-up in the case — which itself charges via USB-C — can deliver up to an hour of extra listening time.
Beats Fit Pro in the three new colors will go on sale from Thursday, February 23. They'll be priced at $199.99.