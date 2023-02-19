The Funny Thing About The Porsche 911 From Gone In 60 Seconds

If you're reading this, you're either a fan of Nicolas Cage, love Porsches, or enjoy a good action movie filled with incredible car chases. When you combine all three, you get "Gone in 60 Seconds," the 2000 film staring Cage as retired car thief Memphis Raines, who must unretire (a la Tom Brady) and steal a bunch of cars to save his brother from certain death at the hands of a nasty crime boss.

Cliched storyline aside, one that could easily be mistaken for a chapter in the "Fast and Furious" franchise, it boasts a star-studded cast including Robert Duvall, Delroy Lindo, Angelina Jolie, Giovanni Ribisi, Will Patton, and Timothy Olyphant.

It's a remake of the 1974 flick by the same name that starred absolutely no one you've ever heard of, except for maybe famed race car driver Parnelli Jones. It is known for having the longest car chase in movie history, which, at 40 minutes, gobbles up almost half the film's 97-minute runtime. Oh, and it crashes an impressive 93 cars in the process.

The top automobile star in both films is a Ford Mustang named Eleanor. However, the first car we see in the remake isn't Eleanor at all, but an oft-forgotten 1999 Porsche 996 Carrera nicknamed "Tina." Despite her appearance though, Tina isn't all she appears to be, because something funny happened to her on the way from pre-production to final cut.