Honda Teases 800 Horsepower CR-V Hybrid Racer As Proof Electrified Means Exciting

Electrification offers some exciting possibilities for the future of vehicle technology, especially racing. Hybrids, while being less efficient than full electric vehicles, offer the best of both forms of propulsion. Electric motors, with instantaneous torque, can get a car off the line much quicker than a gasoline engine. Gas motors, at least for now, are capable of much higher speeds when going flat out on the track. There's a reason cars like the Ferrari SF90 Stradale utilize a hybrid system.

The Honda CR-V crossover is a capable family hauler and commuter for thousands of people across the country, and it's about as diametrically opposed to a Ferrari as a car can be. It's not a particularly exciting vehicle, but it doesn't need to be, and it's perfectly happy going from someone's driveway to the parking garage at work and occasionally driving to the beach. Engineers from Honda decided to spice up a CR-V to show off what electrification can bring to the table.