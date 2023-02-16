These Apple Stats Show iPhone's Biggest Advantage Over Android

For several years, Apple has regularly released adoption rate reports for the latest versions of iOS and iPadOS. The primary purpose of these reports is to track the percentage of iPhone and iPad users that update to the latest versions of Apple's operating systems. Apple collects this data using devices that access the company's iOS and iPadOS App Stores and publishes a yearly report on a dedicated web page on Apple's Developer portal. While this annual exercise is mainly intended for developers, Apple has had a history of using the same data to tout one of the biggest advantages of iOS and iPadOS over Android — the significantly higher adoption rates for newer software versions that Apple devices possess over devices running Android.

Due to Apple's closed, tightly controlled ecosystem, it is easier (and faster) for Apple to release updates for all devices in one go. This has also led to iOS (and iPadOS) devices typically having a higher adoption rate of the latest operating system than Android devices. In contrast, the sheer number of players in the Android ecosystem, the variety of devices, and the different forks of Android options to worry about typically mean that updates take a lot longer to reach Android devices. On February 16, 2023, Apple published its most recent adoption rate report — the first such report since the release of iOS 16 and iPadOS 16 — giving us valuable insights into the popularity and adoption of new iOS and iPadOS updates.