Today's Wordle Answer #608 - February 17, 2023 Solution And Hints
Today's Wordle answer is hidden, literally. It's a collection of similar items stored in an inaccessible place, and it's quite popular as a computing term. To make it plain to you as quickly as possible, we'll share a few hints that should nudge you towards the answer word. If you want to turn your tiles green without doing the head-scratching, you can skip ahead to the second section for a full reveal of the answer word.
The mystery word is a noun, but it can also function as a verb. It has two vowels, "A" and "E," as its second and fifth letters, respectively. There's also a repeated letter as the first and third. The word closely rhymes with "stash," which is also a close synonym. If you removed its first letter and added "AP–" as a suffix, you'd have the name of a Native American Indian tribe that was really into buffalo, or the name of the most commonly used Web server on Linux OS.
The answer is on your smartphone
If you haven't cracked the code yet, the solution you seek is "cache." To cache something is to hide it away, and in computing, a cache is an auxiliary memory from which you can quickly retrieve data. You should be familiar with the term if you're even a tad tech-savvy, especially in terms of storage management. If you were running out of storage on your smartphone, you could free up some space by clearing your cache (here's how to do it on Android or iPhone).
The word is of French origin, from Canadian trappers' slang for a hiding place for stores and provisions — derived from French "cacher" or "cachier," which means to hide or conceal. It also has roots in Vulgar Latin "coacticare," meaning to store up, collect, or compress, and "coactus," which is the past participle of cogere "to collect" — or literally "to drive together."
We hope you find this article early enough to finish the puzzle on time and preserve your streak. If you're itching for more puzzle action, here are other games like Wordle you can try.