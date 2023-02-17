Today's Wordle Answer #608 - February 17, 2023 Solution And Hints

Today's Wordle answer is hidden, literally. It's a collection of similar items stored in an inaccessible place, and it's quite popular as a computing term. To make it plain to you as quickly as possible, we'll share a few hints that should nudge you towards the answer word. If you want to turn your tiles green without doing the head-scratching, you can skip ahead to the second section for a full reveal of the answer word.

The mystery word is a noun, but it can also function as a verb. It has two vowels, "A" and "E," as its second and fifth letters, respectively. There's also a repeated letter as the first and third. The word closely rhymes with "stash," which is also a close synonym. If you removed its first letter and added "AP–" as a suffix, you'd have the name of a Native American Indian tribe that was really into buffalo, or the name of the most commonly used Web server on Linux OS.