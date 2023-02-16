Today's Wordle Answer #607 - February 16, 2023 Solution And Hints

If you say abracadabra, today's Wordle answer might become clear to you. By definition, the word itself is mysterious and obscure, but it's quite common in usage. We'll share some clues that should make the word plain to you, but we'll keep them subtle enough to preserve the challenging thrill of the game. If you're not one for brain teasers, you can skip the head-scratching and jump ahead to the second section for a reveal of the answer.

The word of the day has two vowels, A and I, as its second and fourth letters, and there are no repeated letters. The last letter is C, and the word rhymes with traffic. If you removed its first letter and added TR as a suffix, the word would become sad. Add a mike and it becomes a movie about male strippers. It's the premise of the movie "Now You See Me" and the description of Florida's Orlando basketball team.