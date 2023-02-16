Today's Wordle Answer #607 - February 16, 2023 Solution And Hints
If you say abracadabra, today's Wordle answer might become clear to you. By definition, the word itself is mysterious and obscure, but it's quite common in usage. We'll share some clues that should make the word plain to you, but we'll keep them subtle enough to preserve the challenging thrill of the game. If you're not one for brain teasers, you can skip the head-scratching and jump ahead to the second section for a reveal of the answer.
The word of the day has two vowels, A and I, as its second and fourth letters, and there are no repeated letters. The last letter is C, and the word rhymes with traffic. If you removed its first letter and added TR as a suffix, the word would become sad. Add a mike and it becomes a movie about male strippers. It's the premise of the movie "Now You See Me" and the description of Florida's Orlando basketball team.
The answer is the stuff of fairy tales
If you're still unsure about the bingo word, it's "magic." It's the art of producing illusions by sleight of hand like internet celebrity Zach King does, but of course, it has a darker, occultic side in which the use of charms or spells is believed to bestow supernatural powers. The word traces back to the Old French "magique" of the same meaning, itself from Late Latin's "magice" and Greek's "magike," which is the feminine version of "magikos." It also has roots in the Old Persian word "magush," which is likely from the Proto-Indo-European root "*magh-" meaning to have power, according to Etymonline.
It took three tries to solve the puzzle today, so hopefully we're back to building our three-triumph streak. What helped was using a strategic opening word, which is a Wordle-solving approach we recommend to anyone who wants to improve their gameplay. If, like some of us, the first thing that comes to your mind when you hear "magic" is Harry Potter, then we have some magical news for you: the long-awaited Harry Potter RPG is finally out, and you can check out our review of the game to see if it delivers on all the lofty promises its developers made.