Undisputed (Early Access) Review: More Of A Hot Prospect Than A Champion

Boxing fans have been horrifically neglected by the gaming powers that be in recent years. The last notable release was 2011's "Fight Night: Champion," and that — like many EA sporting releases — is an unpatched, buggy, mess. Champion came out in what was a pretty weak heavyweight era, as evidenced by the Klitschkos being the only notable big boys of the day in the game. But now things are exciting again. Tyson Fury has turned the Hollywood division into the WWE, and the lighter divisions are also star-packed. You have Canelo carving out a legacy between Welterweight and Light Heavyweight. The Welterweight division itself is arguably the most competitive — though undefeated welterweight champs Errol Spence and Terrance Crawford have yet to meet in the ring. Names like Tank Davis, Shakur Stevenson, and Naoya Inoue keep the lighter divisions exciting. And some YouTubers' playfighting has created an entirely new audience for the sport.

All in all, it's an ideal time for a new boxing game. But none of the big companies are making one. Instead, it's been left to Steel City Interactive, a small company based in Sheffield, England. Steel City's effort is called "Undisputed," but it isn't actually out yet. It was announced under the name "Esports Boxing Club" way back in 2020. Now, almost three years later it has an Early Access release on Steam. "Fight Night" is still the last (major label) boxing game to get a full release, so it's still the champ by default. But could "Undisputed" be a contender in the near future?