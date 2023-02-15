PS Plus Festival Of Play Kicks Off With God Of War Ragnarök Demo, Double Discount Sale

Calling all PlayStation owners: The PlayStation Plus Festival of Play starts today, February 15, kicking off 10 days of discounts, unique digital collectibles, tournaments and competitions, Stars campaigns, and more. The festival runs through February 24, and notably includes a "God of War Ragnarök" game demo open to PlayStation Plus Premium or Deluxe members today. Players can trial the game for no more than three hours, but any progress or rewards obtained during the trial will be preserved if the game is purchased later.

Meanwhile, in the PlayStation Store, a "Double Discount" sale blitz brings unmissable prices to titles including "The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt," "The Last of Us Part II," and "FIFA 23." Dozens of other games are included in the sale, according to PlayStation. Any players who are both PlayStation Stars members and PlayStation Plus subscribers will earn stars on select PlayStation Store purchases.