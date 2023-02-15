OPPO's Latest Foldable Phone Is A Tease Just Like Its Predecessor
Chinese smartphone brand Oppo is ready to eat Samsung's lunch with a clamshell foldable phone of its own. Say hello to the Oppo Find N2 Flip, which is launching in the international markets, save for the U.S. The latest Oppo phone has an edge over Samsung's best flip phone, thanks to a much larger 3.26-inch secondary display at the back. It also offers a few major functional advantages over the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4.
Unlike the Galaxy Z Flip 4 and its questionably usable secondary screen, the Find N2 Flip's cover display serves as a larger camera viewfinder, can showcase up to six notification banners at once, and lets you play with a wide range of quick action app shortcuts and widgets. The cover display offers peak brightness at 900 nits, which should be enough to watch content in broad daylight with ease.
The inner foldable display is a 6.8-inch 120Hz OLED panel, offering a resolution of 2520 x 1080 pixels and an impressive peak brightness of 1,600 nits. Another notable edge over the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 is the crease, which is virtually indiscernible when the screen is powered off. Oppo says the Find N2 Flip has "the smallest crease of any flip phone" out there, thanks to the company's next-gen Flexion Hinge. Plus, early claims suggest it can survive 400,000 folding and unfolding cycles.
It does everything better, save for availability
Oppo's new foldable warrior also packs some serious hardware underneath its polished chassis. Over at the back is a 50-megapixel Sony camera, sitting alongside an 8-megapixel snapper for ultrawide photography. For selfies and video calls, you get a fairly powerful 32-megapixel sensor. On the inside is MediaTek's top-end Dimensity 9000+ SoC, paired with 8 GB of RAM and 256 GB of onboard storage. Android 13 handles things on the software side, with the company's own ColorOS 13.0 skin on top.
The Find N2 Flip's 4,300 mAh battery supports 44W fast charging, which is much quicker than Samsung's Galaxy Z Flip 4. Oppo says its 44W SuperVOOC tech allows the battery to go from empty to the 50% mark in just 23 minutes, while a full charge takes less than an hour. The fingerprint sensor is also integrated inside the power button, while 5G and Wi-Fi 6 handle the connectivity department.
Oppo will offer the Find N2 Flip in Astral Black and Moonlit Purple trims. Despite all its perks, Oppo is once again skipping the U.S. market, and will instead be focusing on Asia and Europe. In the meantime, if you live in the U.S., your only two comparable options are Samsung's Galaxy Z Flip series and Motorola's RAZR.