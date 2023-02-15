OPPO's Latest Foldable Phone Is A Tease Just Like Its Predecessor

Chinese smartphone brand Oppo is ready to eat Samsung's lunch with a clamshell foldable phone of its own. Say hello to the Oppo Find N2 Flip, which is launching in the international markets, save for the U.S. The latest Oppo phone has an edge over Samsung's best flip phone, thanks to a much larger 3.26-inch secondary display at the back. It also offers a few major functional advantages over the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4.

Unlike the Galaxy Z Flip 4 and its questionably usable secondary screen, the Find N2 Flip's cover display serves as a larger camera viewfinder, can showcase up to six notification banners at once, and lets you play with a wide range of quick action app shortcuts and widgets. The cover display offers peak brightness at 900 nits, which should be enough to watch content in broad daylight with ease.

The inner foldable display is a 6.8-inch 120Hz OLED panel, offering a resolution of 2520 x 1080 pixels and an impressive peak brightness of 1,600 nits. Another notable edge over the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 is the crease, which is virtually indiscernible when the screen is powered off. Oppo says the Find N2 Flip has "the smallest crease of any flip phone" out there, thanks to the company's next-gen Flexion Hinge. Plus, early claims suggest it can survive 400,000 folding and unfolding cycles.