Jeep's 'Electric Boogie' Super Bowl 2023 Commercial Shows Hybrids Have What It Takes To Go Off Road

The 2023 Jeep Wrangler 4xe is a hybrid that is handed off to the customer with a Level 1 charging cable that, according to the automaker, can recharge the off-roading vehicle in 12 hours. That should be more than adequate for people who park the Wrangler in their garage at night and use the vehicle to take short trips to work and back the next day. If, however, you want to top up the vehicle quickly while, for example, stopping at the grocery store, you can get a Level 2 charger that will replenish the hybrid's battery in around two hours.

Jeep is bringing solar-powered charging stations to some major off-roading trails in the United States, though it's just as likely that you'll find yourself elsewhere and in need of gasoline to keep the fun going. That's where the 2.0-liter turbocharged engine comes in — Jeep says drivers will get up to 21 miles in the electric mode, after which point the vehicle will switch over to the ICE. The automaker says 4xe owners can expect an estimated 49MPGe and an overall 370 miles range. Multiple versions of the Wrangler 4xe are available, with the Willys 4xe clocking at the cheapest option with a starting price of $54,735.