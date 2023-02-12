How To Sync Your Google Calendar With Microsoft Outlook

Tired of switching between Outlook and Google Calendar just to stay on top of your meetings and commitments? If that's the case, you might want to consider syncing your Google Calendar with Outlook. This way, you can effortlessly keep your busy schedule in one convenient place and avoid forgetting events altogether.

This integration is available on both the Outlook web and desktop apps, whether you're using the free version, or you're subscribed to Microsoft 365. It's fairly easy to do and requires two simple steps: getting your Google Calendar's secret address and then pasting it on your Outlook. There is some limitation to this integration, though. Any events you add to your Google Calendar from Outlook will not reflect on Google Calendar. You have to go to Google Calendar to update it manually. However, if you do add new events to your Google Calendar via calendar.google.com, these will automatically be synced to Outlook within around 24 hours.

If you're ready to sync your Google Calendar to Outlook, read on.