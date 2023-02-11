The Strangest Video Game Collector's Editions Ever Made
Throughout the history of gaming, publishers and developers have created special editions of their releases as a way of getting extra cash from their fans. Rising in popularity during the 2000s, these supposedly limited edition versions of games would generally include extra in-game content or merchandise such as an art book or a poster.
While the popularity of physical collector's editions has somewhat diminished in recent years due to the rise of digital sales, including region-free purchases from countries like Japan, there have been some truly bizarre examples over the years. These releases didn't just go the standard route when it came to providing fans with fun extras, they went above and beyond to include items that few people would ever even ask for.
Whether it's a strange replica based on something in the game, or a bizarre product that cost hundreds of dollars, these collector's editions would no doubt have left many gamers scratching their heads.
Resident Evil 6
The "Resident Evil" series has been a staple of the gaming industry since it first made its debut back in 1996, with more than two frozen individual titles now available across a wide range of platforms. "Resident Evil 6" originally launched in 2012, with versions for the Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One following in subsequent years. The game sees longtime "Resident Evil" characters Leon S. Kennedy and Chris Redfield team up as they attempt to put a stop to a bioterrorism attack that threatens the entire planet. With four interconnected campaigns to choose from, critics did not review it as warmly as other franchise entries.
Despite the perceived lack of quality with the game, that didn't stop Capcom from putting together a frankly bonkers collector's edition for those who really love "Resident Evil." According to The Verge, fans were able to bag themselves an authentic leather jacket with the premium edition of "Resident Evil 6." Styled on the same item of clothing worn by Leon in the release, it cost a staggering $1,297 in total. Only available in Japan, it also came with a few added extras such as a collection of tablet covers, although the bulk of the cost is obviously for the leather jacket.
Halo 3
"Halo 3" was one of the most highly anticipated games of all time. The third installment in the signature Microsoft exclusive, it was the last mainline entry developed by Bungie and ended the story arc that had begun in 2001 with "Halo: Combat Evolved." Once again following Master Chief in his fight against the Covenant and the Flood, it saw the UNSC supersoldier team up with the Arbiter to try and stop the Ark from setting off all the remaining Halo constructs in the galaxy. With its combination of impressive campaign mode and spectacular multiplayer offerings, "Halo 3" proved to be a huge success earning $170 million in revenue on the first day of its release in the U.S. (via Polygon).
Launching on September 25, 2007, it came in three distinct editions. Along with the standard edition, there was a limited edition that contained a bonus disc with documentary features and a hardcover art book. Meanwhile, there was a more expensive legendary edition for those who had some more cash to splash. This version came with some additional exclusive content and a scale replica of Master Chief's helmet, although Polygon noted it was only big enough to fit on a cat rather than a human.
Sorcery Saga: The Curse of the Great Curry God
A PlayStation Vita game developed by Compile Head, "Sorcery Saga: The Curse of the Great Curry God" is a dungeon crawler. Each dungeon is a new randomly generated environment that is automatically created as the player progresses through previous levels. Players take on the role of Pupuru, a student who is working to keep his own family-run curry house in operation against fierce competition from an established chain. With roguelike gameplay, the aim is to explore ever-changing dungeons to battle creatures and collect ingredients to cook new food to boost the stats of yourself and your party.
When the game hit store shelves in 2013, players were able to get their hands on a few extra if they were prepared to spend some extra cash. According to Dual Shockers, the limited edition version of "Sorcery Saga: The Curse of the Great Curry God" — known as the "Hot and Spicy, Everything Nicey Limited Edition" — included a themed big, plate, and spoon. That means that anyone who bought it could enjoy their curry while showing support for the game at the same time. Maybe they could even have tried some of the recipes from the title while using the equipment.
Dead Island: Riptide
Following the success of "Dead Island" in 2011, developer Techland began working on a sequel in the form of "Dead Island: Riptide." While not a full sequel, with this release being more akin to a standalone expansion as it features the same characters and engine, the story sees the four original survivors meet up with another character as they arrive on another island that finds itself in the midst of a zombie outbreak. Released two years after the original, it was largely criticized for failing to fix any of the problems with its predecessor and for its lack of original content.
Publisher Deep Silver revealed that a "Zombie Bait Edition" of "Dead Island: Riptide" would be available to buy. It came with a dismembered female torso clad in a bikini without any arms, legs, or head. Meant to be a statue that would spark conversations, it was heavily criticized almost immediately after it was announced (via Forbes). While the publisher later apologized for the promotion and promised to ensure an offensive product like this would never be made again, Polygon notes that it was still released to some stores in Europe and Australia in limited numbers.
Krater
With gameplay similar to the "Diablo" series, "Krater" is a 2012 game developed by Fatshark. A role-playing game with real-time strategy elements, the player takes control of a squad of survivors trying to make it in a post-apocalyptic world in Sweden following a nuclear war. Commanding three characters of different classes at the same time, including the likes of tanks, healers, and long-range or close-quarters attacking units.
However, any character that dies will be permanently lost and need to be replaced. Along the way, players can acquire new weapons and items by finding blueprints and gathering the necessary materials to expand their arsenal. Reviews for "Krater" were largely mixed, with most critics feeling it had too little content and unbalanced combat.
Engadget reported that a special edition of "Krater" was available at a cost of $10,000. The "$10,000 Victor Edition" came with a rather unusual perk, with the main designer for the game offering to hand deliver it to anywhere in the world. Once he arrived at the buyer's home he would also cook them a meal and play "Krater" with them. A self-styled great cook, Victor Magnuson offered a choice of several meals, including Swedish meatballs and a Viking burger.
F.E.A.R. 3
Monolith Studios created the "F.E.A.R." franchise in 2005, launching a new franchise that would lead to a sequel in 2009 in the form of "F.E.A.R. 2: Project Origin." When it came time to create a third entry in the series, Warner Bros. Games put developer team Day 1 Studios in charge of the project, the first time that Monolith Studios had not been directly involved in the creation of a "F.E.A.R." title.
Taking place some nine months after the events of the previous game, the action is set at the time that Alma Wade is about to give birth. Both Point Man and Paxton Fettel set out to stop her from going into labor as this would cause even more carnage in the world. This involved two very different playstyles as the two men approached combat in different ways. Unfortunately, the game was not well received and the series has been on hold ever since.
Despite the rather poor reception, the developer and publisher put together a collector's edition of "F.E.A.R. 3" that included some standard content, including an in-game handgun and a steel case to keep the disc in. More odd, though, was the frightening glow-in-the-dark figure of the pregnant Alma (via Game Rant).
Catherine
Atlus' puzzle game "Catherine" has developed a cult following since launching for PlayStation 3 and Xbox 360 in 2012. Featuring adult themes, a bizarre story, and complex ideas about modern relationships, it has received praise for the way it tries to portray these elements in a unique way that is unlike any other game.
Much of the action of "Catherine" is focused on social simulation, talking with various characters in the story as the protagonist Vincent wrestles with whether he should marry his longtime girlfriend or continue an affair. There are also nightmarish segments that involve climbing up a tower by platforming and solving puzzles. Depending on the player's choices and actions, there are a variety of different endings available that are each as weird as the rest.
In keeping with the rather strange tone of "Catherine," the collector's edition didn't come with the standard items you might expect. Hardcore Gamer reported that the "Love Is Over Deluxe Edition" of the game, which cost a not-too-expensive $79.99, came with a t-shirt, pillow case, and a pair of polka-dot boxer shorts. Few games offer underwear as part of limited edition sets, but "Catherine" was a distinctive experience in every way.
Mass Effect: Andromeda
The fourth entry in BioWare's highly regarded sci-fi series, "Mass Effect: Andromeda" was not as well received as its predecessors. Following the conclusion of "Mass Effect 3," the original story arc had concluded, meaning that this more recent title follows an entirely different set of characters in a new region of space. An explorer looking for new habitable planets, the player takes control of a Pathfinder sent to the Andromeda Galaxy as they battle against the Kett and the Remnant. Although there was some praise for the faster-paced combat and improved visuals, the overall was criticized while the game was condemned for its technical problems and widespread glitches.
Considering how popular the "Mass Effect" franchise is, there was a lot of anticipation for "Mass Effect: Andromeda," even when it became clear that it had received mixed reviews. Those who were most eagerly awaiting the new game could get their hands on a collector's edition that cost $199, according to Eurogamer. This version of the release came with a remote-control Nomad vehicle, which is similar to the Mako from the original "Mass Effect." Armed with a camera and LED lights, the car can be controlled from a smartphone and featured six-wheel drive.
NBA 2K10
Developed by Visual Concepts and published by 2K Sports, "NBA 2K10" was the latest entry in the long-running basketball simulation series when it hit store shelves back in 2009. Featuring Kobe Bryant on the cover, it was also the first game to introduce the MyPlayer mode. This allowed players to create their own basketball player, with a customized appearance, and progress through a career by slowly improving their stats over time. Despite having some technical issues, including notable moments of slowdown during matches, "NBA 2K10" was widely praised as the best basketball game available when it launched.
Just before the game launched, Destructoid reported that an anniversary edition would be available to buy. For just $99.99, this version included a numbered locker that could be closed with a combination lock to safely hold up to 20 games and a 6-inch Kobe Bryant statue manufactured by McFarlane Toys. It also came bundled with some posters, a documentary DVD, and a code to unlock access to the Gold Room VIP lobby in the online mode of "NBA 2K10." Only 30,000 copies of the anniversary edition were released to stores, making it a genuine collector's item (via IGN).
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2
Following the huge success of "Call of Duty: Modern Warfare," Activision and Infinity Ward quickly began work on a sequel. Arriving two years after its predecessor, "Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2" continued the story of Captain Soap MacTavish along with a member of the U.S. Army Rangers as Russian forces invade the United States. Although the campaign was criticized for its short length, the rest of the game received universal acclaim and it proved to be a massive financial success. Most reviews focused on the vast array of new maps, weapons, and modes available, including the newly introduced cooperative Spec Ops levels.
Taking inspiration from one level in the story that sees players use sophisticated night-vision goggles, publisher Activision created the "Prestige Edition" for the game. This $150 bundle included a genuine pair of night-vision goggles that can be worn. According to Wired, the gadget actually works reasonably well, although they require five batteries to operate and affect users' depth perception when they are worn. A small price to pay for a pair of branded "Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2" goggles that allow you to explore the world in complete darkness.
Dying Light
Techland's "Dying Light" is a survival horror game where players take control of Kyle Crane as he enters a quarantined city that has become home to a horde of mindless zombies. The large open world can be quickly navigated using parkour-like abilities, with Crane forced to evade the enemies that become increasingly violent and powerful when night falls. The protagonist is revealed to be an undercover agent working for the Global Relief Effort and is tasked with locating a rogue politician who may have vital information about the virus that caused the zombie outbreak but can also go out of his way to help other survivors trapped in the city.
"Dying Light" had arguably one of the most expensive limited editions of any game ever. Priced at £250,000, the "My Apocalypse Edition" of the release comes with a custom-built zombie apocalypse shelter designed to protect the user from an outbreak such as the one featured in the game. As an extra incentive, the developer also added professional parkour lesions, a collection of exclusive merchandise unavailable elsewhere, and four copies of the game in special steel cases (via Eurogamer).
Saints Row IV
When Volition first created the "Saints Row" series in 2006, the game was seen as something of a competitor to Rockstar's "Grand Theft Auto" series. However, as time went by, the franchise evolved into a wackier and more unique experience with plenty of over-the-top action. This was exemplified best with "Saints Row IV," the 2013 installment of the series that sees the protagonist from previous games made President of the United States. When an alien force known as the Zin attack Earth and imprison much of the population in a sophisticated computer simulation, it is up to the player to try and rescue his fellow prisoners and escape the program by defeating the Zin once and for all.
"Saints Row IV" came in a number of different versions, including a "Commander in Chief Edition" that included some extra in-game content. The U.K. division of publisher Deep Silver also put together the "Super Dangerous Wad Wad Edition" as an exclusive for the British retailer Game. According to The Verge, this one-of-a-kind $1 million package came with some ludicrous extras, such as a full day of spa training, a trip to space with Virgin Galactic, and a Lamborghini Gallardo. The buyer would also get a plastic surgery procedure of their choice, the chance to take part in a hostage rescue experience, and stays at two luxury hotels in Washington, D.C. and Dubai.