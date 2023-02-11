Whatever Happened To NerdiT Now After Shark Tank?

If there's one thing the digital-enabled world can agree on, it's that device repair is absurdly complicated. The question of who gets to repair a consumer device and under what circumstances, which superficially seems entirely straightforward, has metastasized into a Lovecraftian monster of party politics, backroom dealing, and ongoing international legislation. Seriously, when answering the question "can I fix my technology, please?" somehow encompasses American disability rights, the Massachusetts Legislature, and the ongoing economic restructuring of Europe, something has gone wrong with the world.

Best known for their appearance on Season 11 of "Shark Tank," NerdiT Now offered at least a partial solution. Per Shark Tank Recap, as of their appearance on the show the company maintained a website and one brick-and-mortar store, both dedicated to quick, no-fuss third-party repair of consumer electronics. Company founder Markevis Gideon, alongside fellow entrepreneurs Jonathan Hoxton and Jake Voorhees, was eager to scale up his business: the company would routinely take their branded truck, "The Motherboard," to food truck circles to reach customers. NerdiT Now even brought Mark Cuban and Co. a proposal for repair kiosks where users could simply drop off their malfunctioning tech, then have it returned in working order within six hours.