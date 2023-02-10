Windows 11 Might Be Getting Some Long Overdue Software For All Your RGB Devices

Under the Lighting section, users will be able to pick up the accessories connected to your PC. For example, if you select the keyboard hooked up to your PC, Windows 11 will offer you control over RGB brightness levels, the type of lighting effect, and the speed at which the lighting effects enter the transition effect loop. Users will also be able to customize the colors.

Plus, there will also be an option to match the RGB lighting effects to the Windows 11 system settings. It's good to know the color code will be picked up automatically, saving users the hassle of finding a particular color's hex code and then matching it from within the system settings or a third-party RGB customization effect.

In addition to your usual set of gaming peripherals like a keyboard or fancy gaming mice, Windows 11 will also let users play with the RGB effects for accessories like a headsets. Notably, the RGB customization feature is not listed in the changelog of Windows 11's build 25295. However, Windows Central has shared a Windows Terminal method to enable the feature manually, just the way you would enable an experimental feature in Chrome by activating the specific flag.

Given the current cadence of testing in the Windows Insider channel, it would take at least a few weeks before the feature arrives within a stable build of Windows 11.