Windows 11 Might Be Getting Some Long Overdue Software For All Your RGB Devices
Microsoft will soon save you the hassle of installing an OEM's software to control the swanky RGB effects on pricey PC peripherals. The latest preview build of Windows 11, which is now rolling to testers registered in the Dev Channel, adds a dedicated Windows Lighting option in the "Personalization" segment of the Settings app. It allows users to control the RGB lighting effects on their connected peripherals such as mice and keyboard. A Windows 11 tester has shared a couple of screenshots on Twitter showing the new settings rolling out with the latest test update.
New settings for device lighting make an appearance in build 25295. Is this the beginning of the end for low quality RGB gamer gear apps? 🎮 The spec for this is from 2018 and references to the feature have been around for years. Not cancelled after all 🥳https://t.co/oG4JbKsoeB pic.twitter.com/bMtxCH8REo
— Albacore (@thebookisclosed) February 10, 2023
Interestingly, the user notes that code-level reference for this feature has been lingering since 2018, and it appears that Microsoft is finally ready to ship this feature. Third-party RGB customization apps shipped by accessory makers, especially those for mechanical keyboards, can tend to be buggy. Per the screenshots of the test build shared on Twitter, Windows testers can utilize the dedicated Lighting section in the Personalization settings instead.
Gotta wait for it
Under the Lighting section, users will be able to pick up the accessories connected to your PC. For example, if you select the keyboard hooked up to your PC, Windows 11 will offer you control over RGB brightness levels, the type of lighting effect, and the speed at which the lighting effects enter the transition effect loop. Users will also be able to customize the colors.
Plus, there will also be an option to match the RGB lighting effects to the Windows 11 system settings. It's good to know the color code will be picked up automatically, saving users the hassle of finding a particular color's hex code and then matching it from within the system settings or a third-party RGB customization effect.
In addition to your usual set of gaming peripherals like a keyboard or fancy gaming mice, Windows 11 will also let users play with the RGB effects for accessories like a headsets. Notably, the RGB customization feature is not listed in the changelog of Windows 11's build 25295. However, Windows Central has shared a Windows Terminal method to enable the feature manually, just the way you would enable an experimental feature in Chrome by activating the specific flag.
Given the current cadence of testing in the Windows Insider channel, it would take at least a few weeks before the feature arrives within a stable build of Windows 11.