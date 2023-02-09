Yahoo Plans Layoffs As Part Of Major Ad Tech Strategy Change

Yahoo is the latest tech company to announce big layoffs, but the reason differs from that of its competitors. In an interview talking about the decision to lay off around 20% of its workforce, a Yahoo executive said that it has nothing to do with the company's financial situation. That's in contrast to recent layoffs at Twitter, Alphabet, Dell, and even Disney, all of which are dealing with financial strife after, in some cases, going on hiring sprees during the pandemic. A number of companies have cited an uncertain economy as the reason for cutting back on costs, while others like Twitter were already dealing with money troubles independent of the pandemic.

Of course, Yahoo is in a different position than these other companies — namely, it lost its relevancy years ago as something consumers care about, and it's also profitable. Verizon notoriously acquired the company for billions of dollars back in 2016, ultimately introducing its ill-fated Oath brand encompassing both acquired AOL and Yahoo. Verizon managed to offload its expensive mistake for around half of what it paid for the two in September 2021, when its sale to Apollo Global Management was wrapped up (via GlobeNewswire). Under its new Apollo parent company, Yahoo is merely Yahoo again (it previously existed as Verizon Media alongside AOL), and now the company is pivoting in how it runs its ad tech business.