The Old-School Tech That Made Burt Bacharach And Elvis Costello's Collaboration Work

Burt Bacharach passed away in Los Angeles at the age of 94 on Thursday, February 9, 2023. The entertainer's decades long career saw him release hits like "I Say A Little Prayer," "Walk On By," and "What The World Needs Now Is Love." He also had strong ties to Hollywood, working as a composer for classic movies like "Butch Cassidy and the Sundance Kid" and "My Best Friend's Wedding."

He even appeared as himself in the "Austin Powers" franchise — a series of spy-based comedies starring Mike Myers. One of those appearances, in "Austin Powers: The Spy Who Shagged Me" specifically, saw him appear alongside Elvis Costello — who is a groundbreaking artist in his own right, and one of Bacharach's most famous collaborators.

The pair worked together for decades. Initially, Bacharach and Costello worked together on a song for the movie "Grace of my Heart," which was released in 1996. Eventually, the pair would go on to release an album together titled "Painted from Memory" in 1998.

From there, the American and British duet would release further tracks, make live appearances together, and even receive a Grammy award for best pop collaboration with vocals (via Pitchfork). While their success was well noted, the early days weren't so simple. Bacharach and Costello had to rely on tech from the time to make things work.