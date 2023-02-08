The Bizarre Inflatable Plane Designed To Be Dropped Behind Enemy Lines

Frank Seiberling founded The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company in August 1898, naming it after Charles Goodyear, the man who developed the rubber vulcanization process 59 years earlier, in 1839 (via Goodyear). The company built its first blimp in 1917 (via Goodyear), and in 1923, established the Goodyear Zeppelin Company to continue making them for both the private sector and U.S. Navy.

During World War II, the company changed its name to Goodyear Aircraft Corporation and went from just building blimps to making the FG-1D Corsair (via Ohio History Connection) and parts for the P-61 Black Widow (via The Smithsonian Institute). In 1963 the company changed the division name to Goodyear Aerospace Corporation and went on to help NASA design environmental controls for its Apollo spaceships, made tires for the lunar rovers and flotation devices for space capsules returning to Earth (via Ohio History Connection).

Having both the chops and experience to build various airships, the Navy contracted Goodyear in 1956 to build a tiny inflatable plane that could be used to rescue downed pilots from hostile territory. It kicked out the first prototype Inflatoplane (GA-33) in a mere 12 days (via Plane & Pilot Magazine).

It was a single-seater with a hand crank two-cycle 40 hp Nelson H-59 engine situated on top of the wings (via Plane & Pilot Magazine). Everything but the fuselage (standard blimp fabric) was built using a proprietary rubber material called AIRMAT that had the "highest strength-to-weight ratio" of any known material (via Stonehenge Air Museum).