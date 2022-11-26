NASA's Inflatable Heat Shield Could Help Land Heavier Rovers On Mars

There are a lot of reasons that it's challenging to land on Mars. From difficulties with predicting the weather, to the communications delay means that landing has to be done autonomously, as well as the exact nature of the calculations needed to touch down on the surface without going too fast — there are plenty of potential difficulties to landing a mission successfully.

But one of the biggest challenges is to do with slowing down. When a spacecraft is barreling through space, it travels at tremendously high speeds, but it also needs to slow down considerably in order to land safely. The atmosphere of Mars is thin, at just 1% the density of Earth's atmosphere, so although you can use parachutes to slow down, these aren't as effective as they would be on Earth. Traveling through the atmosphere, even if it is thin, creates a tremendous amount of heat, which could damage a rover or lander. That's why missions like the NASA Perseverance rover are protected by a heat shield as they come in to land.

Current heat shields are rigid, meaning they have to be able to fit inside a rocket. That limits their size, which means there's limitations on how heavy a payload they can protect. If we want to be able to land heavier payloads like larger and more advanced rovers on Mars, we'll need a different type of heat shield.

NASA recently tested out a new heat shield concept called Low-Earth Orbit Flight Test of an Inflatable Decelerator, or LOFTID, which could make landing these heavier payloads on Mars possible.