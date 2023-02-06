Ridley Scott's New Short-Film, Shot Entirely On The S23, Shows Off The Galaxy's Camera Capabilities

At its Unpacked event earlier this month, Samsung teased a short film shot with the Galaxy S23 Ultra by acclaimed director Sir Ridley Scott. Samsung finally released the film titled "Behold," which tells the story of how "one young man finds that good things and good behavior are a way out of his dark world."

Just shy of the 4-minute runtime mark, it follows a young man as he navigates challenges, including hostile authorities, and lands in an abandoned place where he rescues a horse. The protagonist proceeds to guide the horse into pristine wilderness until it gallops away on its own. The film concludes with a poem recited by Jeremiah 'Sugar J.' Brown, who garnered quite some fame with a composition called " I'm Rooting For Everybody Black" which was written in response to the Hollywood blockbuster "Black Panther."

The film shows the distinctive film-making style of Scott in great detail, but it has clearly been color-graded and was shot using professional gear such as stabilizing mounts. However, Samsung did succeed at showing off the low-light tricks of the Galaxy S23 Ultra, which it hyped up during the launch event.